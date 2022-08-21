‘She-Hulk’ trailer excites fans with a look at Daredevil team-up

The new trailer of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ has fans all excited with a fresh look at ‘Daredevil’, and the team-up with Jennifer Walters.

A new TV spot for Marvel’s latest series ‘She-Hulk’ has confirmed the collab between two of the greatest legal minds that the MCU ever had – Jennifer Walters aka female cousin of Bruce Banner and Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Although the previously held San Diego Comic-Con hinted at the return of Murdock with Marvel alum Charlie Cox in the new live-action series, the new footage has confirmed that not only the upcoming episode would see a face-to-face encounter of ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Daredevil’ but the two would also team up for some good, old-school crime fight.

The new promo shows infiltration of what comes across as an underground gym, where the same gloves of ‘Daredevil’ are spotted, as shown in the SDCC trailer. Though tried to be mostly covered with an on-screen graphic, the hawk-eyed legions have noticed the details and cannot wait to experience this latest team-up between She-Hulk and Daredevil.

It is pertinent to mention that following the cancellation of ‘Daredevil’ in 2018, ‘She-Hulk’ will be the first outing of the superhero since then. Moreover, he is expected to return in the Disney+ series ‘Echo’ and his original ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.

About the live-action TV series, along with Tatiana Maslany in the titular lead, ‘She-Hulk’ stars Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, and Ginger Gonzaga in pivotal roles. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia have helmed the nine episodes, which began streaming on Disney+ earlier this week, and will continue till October 13 with a release of a fresh episode every week.

