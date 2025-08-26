Sheehan, Pages propel Dodgers to sole possession 1st in NL West

Emmet Sheehan produced a career-high-tying 10 strikeouts, while Andy Pages hit homers twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

It was a complete domination from the LA Dodgers, who clinched the game 7-0 to regain sole possession of first in the NL West.

San Diego dropped a game behind the Dodgers with a 9-6 loss at Seattle last weekend.

Emmet Sheehan (5-2) delivered the longest outing of his career, giving up just two hits — a double to former Dodger Gavin Lux in the second inning and a single to Austin Hays in the seventh — while walking one.

On the other hand, Pages provided the spark at the plate. He homered into the Dodgers’ bullpen in the third off Hunter Greene (5-4), then added another blast in the fifth after a Michael Conforto double to make it 3-0.

The Dodgers broke the game open in the sixth when Freddie Freeman doubled and Will Smith walked.

Pages reached on a fielding error by Elly De La Cruz, and Hays compounded the mistake with a wild throw, allowing both Freeman and Smith to score for a 5-0 lead.

Mookie Betts tacked on a solo homer in the seventh, and Pages’ sacrifice fly later brought in the final run of a 7-0 Dodgers win.

The key moment in the game came when Dodgers left fielder Conforto and right fielder Teoscar Hernández took away four extra base hits with terrific defense.

Conforto caught Spencer Steer’s fly at the top of the wall and Hernández also went to the wall to rob Ke’Bryan Hayes in the second. Hernández snared Jose Trevino’s liner in the webbing of his glove on a one-handed grab with his back to the plate in the third. He ran into the scoreboard chasing down Matt McLain’s fly in the fifth.