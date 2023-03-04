Sheezan Khan granted bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

A Maharashtra court has granted bail to Indian TV actor Sheezan Khan in the death case of his co-star and alleged girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma in December last year, was granted bail by Vasai court in India on Saturday.

According to details, Khan was granted bail on the surety bond of INR1 lac, while the court has also ordered the actor to submit his passport.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tunisha Sharma, 20, committed suicide on December 24, by hanging herself in the makeup room of co-star and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan on the sets of their drama serial ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’.

Khan was charged with abetment of suicide upon the complaint of Sharma’s mother Vanita and was taken into custody by Waliv police a day later.

On December 31, the court sent Khan into 14-day judicial custody after his police custody ended. Later his judicial custody was extended.

As per the allegations of Vanita Sharma, Khan used to beat Tunisha and even forced her to accept Islam.

However, in their press conference later, the accused’s sister-actor Falaq Naaz, claimed that Tunisha’s mother neglected her and that with her childhood trauma had the late actor into depression.

