Shehbaz directs withdrawal of proposed PM immunity from 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the immediate withdrawal of a proposed amendment in the 27th constitutional package that sought immunity for the office of the prime minister.

In a post on X, the prime minister said that, as a matter of principle, an elected leader must remain fully accountable—both before the courts and the people.

“On my return from Azerbaijan, I have learnt that some Senators belonging to our party have submitted an amendment regarding immunity for the Prime Minister. While I acknowledge their intent in good faith, the proposal was not part of the Cabinet-approved draft. I have instructed that it be withdrawn immediately,” he said in a post.

Meanwhile, a suggestion is under consideration to give the President a lifetime exemption from criminal proceedings under the 27th amendment, ARY News reported.

The Federal government has given this suggestion to amend Article 248 of the Constitution.

In the past, the President was exempted from all types of criminal proceedings.

Earlier in the day, a brief session of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif via video link from Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is on an official visit along with Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on the proposed amendment, while the session also reviewed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) recommendations regarding the constitutional changes.

After considering the recommendations, the federal cabinet gave its formal approval to the 27th Amendment.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed after the PPP — a key coalition partner — objected to several major proposals included in the amendment package.