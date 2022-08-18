Shehbaz Gill declared ‘fit’ by medical board

ISLAMABAD: The six-member medical board has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill ‘fit’ after checking his medical reports, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the medical board decided to discharge Shahbaz Gill from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital. The decision was taken in the medical board’s session.

The medical board received all medical reports of Gill. After checking the medical reports, the medical board comprising of specialised physicians declared Gill ‘fit’.

The PTI leader will be handed over to the police after being discharged from the PIMS hospital, sources said.

Prior to this development, it was learnt that the medical board decided to not discharge Shahbaz Gill from the hospital today.

Sources said that the PTI leader will stay at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital by tomorrow morning as some of his medical reports are due to be issued. Some laboratory reports will be received by the PIMS physicians by tomorrow night.

The medical board will decide on allowing Dr Shahbaz Gill to be discharged from the hospital after studying the lab reports, sources told ARY News.

Earlier, a six-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was shifted to the hospital for his medical tests before being handed over to Islamabad police on physical remand.

The six-member medical board included specialised doctors in cardiology, pulmonology, medicine, neurologist and others.

“Gill is suffering from phobia, anxiety and asthma,” they said, adding that all meetings with him have been cancelled except for the members of the medical board.

“The medical board is waiting for the reports of Shahbaz Gill and based on it will decide if he could be moved out of the hospital for interrogation,” they said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill has been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad after he reportedly faced respiratory issues on Wednesday night.

The Duty Magistrate hearing the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill ordered the Investigation officer (IO) to submit his medical report in court by tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad session court handed the PTI leader to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand.

