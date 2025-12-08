Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb sworn in as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb on Monday took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

The oath ceremony was held at Supreme Court, where Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi administered oath to Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The event was attended by several Supreme Court judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, Federal Constitutional Court Justice K.K. Agha, and Federal Shariat Court Chief Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rehman were also present.

Members of the Judicial Commission, including Advocate Ahsan Bhoon, along with Supreme Court officers, staff, and other relevant participants, attended the ceremony.

The Chief Justice and other judges congratulated Justice Aurangzeb on assuming his constitutional responsibilities and pledged support for upholding judicial and constitutional principles.

It is to be noted that, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), which is responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary, elevated Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb to a permanent judge of the Supreme Court (SC), last week.

Presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, the JCP held its first meeting following the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment and the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC).