PM Sharif deeply admires Mohammed Bin Salman’s vision for Muslims

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply moved by the warm welcome extended to him by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman during his official visit to Riyadh.

The Prime Minister’s aircraft was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force jets, while a ceremonial guard of honour by the Saudi Armed Forces marked his arrival. He described the unprecedented reception as a reflection of the enduring love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including regional challenges and opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X, praised the Crown Prince’s vision and leadership in guiding the Muslim world and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening ties with the Kingdom.

He also underlined the importance of expanding Saudi investments, trade, and business relations, expressing appreciation for the Crown Prince’s continued support.

Deeply touched by the heart warming welcome, accorded to me by my dear brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on my official visit to Riyadh.

The Prime Minister prayed for the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to grow stronger and reach new heights in the years ahead.

“The agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a joint statement shared by PM Office Media Wing said.

The statement said that an agreement was reached while building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation between the two countries.