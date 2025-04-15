PM Shehbaz announces special courts for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis, aimed at addressing their legal issues efficiently and fairly, ARY News reported.

While speaking at a convention of overseas Pakistanis, the PM Shehbaz Sharif said that special courts have already been set up in Islamabad, while work is underway to establish similar courts in Punjab.

He added that discussions will be held with the remaining provinces to create such courts across the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also declared that all overseas Pakistanis will be considered tax filers. Additionally, the time limit for overseas women to apply for government jobs has been extended from five to seven years.

Highlighting educational opportunities, the Prime Minister said that 5 percent of the 10,000 seats in federal universities will be reserved for overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed deep gratitude for their record-breaking remittances, noting that these contributions even surpass Pakistan’s export earnings.

To honour their services, Shehbaz Sharif announced that the top contributors of foreign exchange will receive civil awards on the 15th of each year.

Moreover, overseas Pakistanis who deliver outstanding services will be honoured with civil awards on every Independence Day, 14th August.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to expose those spreading toxic and negative propaganda against Pakistan abroad. He assured them that any investment they bring into the country will be highly respected and protected.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan’s defence is in strong hands, stating that no one can dare to look at the country with bad intentions under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir.

He praised General Munir as a true patriot and a highly professional officer.

Shehbaz Sharif also criticised the past government for grave mistakes, including settling terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the roots of terrorism and its funding sources are known to everyone. He expressed regret over the toxic and vulgar language being used on social media against national institutions.