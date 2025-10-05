PM Sharif arrives in Malaysia on official visit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Malaysia on an official visit at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ARY News reported.

Upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz was received by Malaysia’s Minister of Information, Pakistan’s High Commissioner, and members of the diplomatic staff. The prime minister was accorded a royal welcome and escorted with full protocol.

At his residence, Prime Minister Shehbaz was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who extended a heartfelt welcome. “It gives me great pleasure to be in Malaysia,” Shehbaz Sharif said, expressing gratitude to the Malaysian leadership for the warm hospitality.

He noted that the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, the two prime ministers are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and other areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Jati Umra, where he held a meeting with former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed Nawaz Sharif on the outcomes of his recent foreign visits and provided a comprehensive update on the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), particularly highlighting the successful negotiations that helped restore calm in the region.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for a two-day official visit to Malaysia on Sunday, on an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Sources also revealed that PM Anwar Ibrahim had also invited Nawaz Sharif to visit Malaysia. He expressed appreciation for the gesture and said he would consider visiting at a more suitable time.