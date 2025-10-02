PM calls for immediate release of Gaza Sumud Flotilla activists

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40 vessel Gaza Sumud Flotilla carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries.

In a social media post on X , Shehbaz Sharif called for immediate release of all humanitarian workers illegally apprehended by by Israeli forces.

He said crime of humanitarian workers is to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people. The premier said this barbarity must end.

He said peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach these in need.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists, includes an Italian contingent.

It has been trying to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza with medicine and food, despite repeated warnings from Israel to turn back.

“The aggression against civilian ships that were carrying Italian citizens is an extremely serious matter,” the CGIL union said, calling the strike which other smaller unions said they would join.

The announcement comes after a previous general strike in support of Gaza and the GSF called by the grassroots Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) on September 22 which turned violent in Milan.

In the northwestern city of Genoa, the USB announced that it intended to block the port and called on all protesters to gather at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) at one of the main entrances.