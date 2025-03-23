PM Sharif calls for reviving spirit of Pakistan Movement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for reviving the spirit of Pakistan Movement to realize the vision of a peaceful and prosperous country.

In a video message on the occasion of Pakistan Day being celebrated today, he said Pakistan is heading on its journey to progress.

He said institutional reforms are underway and economic stability has already been achieved through tireless efforts.

The premier said our security forces and law enforcement agencies are fighting resolutely in the war against terrorism.

He said let’s make our country developed through hard work and dedication in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of unity, faith and discipline.

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.