PM, CDF meet world leaders on WEF sidelines

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with the world leaders on the sidelines of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos.

Both the prime minister and the field marshal are in Switzerland for the annual international event, which has brought together world leaders and heads of major international organizations.

During the Forum, the prime minister and the field marshal engaged in warm and informal exchanges with prominent figures, including President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The informal interactions of Prime Minister Shehbaz and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir with world leaders were marked by cordiality, reflecting the strength and warmth of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with these countries.

They also attended the special address delivered by US President Donald Trump at the Forum.

Pakistan, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, will co-host a business roundtable attended by prominent global corporate leaders interested in exploring new investment opportunities in Pakistan or expanding their existing operations.

The prime minister’s programme also includes participation in the WEF’s Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session titled “Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World.” He will additionally chair a Pakistan-specific High-Level Business Roundtable with international corporate leaders.