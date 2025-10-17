PM Shehbaz chairs key meeting on Afghan repatriation- KP CM absent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on the repatriation of Afghan refugees, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi notably absent. KP was instead represented by his adviser, Muzzammil Aslam, according to the official statement.

The meeting was attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior federal and provincial officials were also present.

Welcoming the participants, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had spoken to CM Sohail Afridi a day earlier, congratulated him on his appointment, and assured him of full federal cooperation. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an important unit of the federation, and the federal government stands ready to work with all provinces for the welfare and development of the people,” he stated.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan had consistently supported Afghanistan through decades of hardship but expressed concern over continued cross-border terrorism and the involvement of Afghans in attacks on Pakistani soil. “It is alarming that Afghan territory is still being used for terrorism against Pakistan,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the Pakistan Army for repelling recent attacks from across the Afghan border, lauding Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership.

“Under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, our valiant armed forces have effectively pushed back Afghan aggression and given a fitting response to Indian hostilities as well. The entire nation salutes the professionalism and courage of our forces,” he added.

The meeting was briefed that as of October 16, 2025, a total of 1,477,592 Afghan nationals had been repatriated under the ongoing phased return plan. Officials informed that only Afghans holding valid Pakistani visas would be allowed to stay, and the number of exit points was being increased to accelerate the process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed that Afghan refugees returning home, particularly the elderly, women, and children, be treated with dignity and respect. He directed all provinces and institutions to ensure full coordination to facilitate the early and orderly return of all illegal Afghan residents.

Participants praised Pakistan’s recent diplomatic efforts and commended the central roles of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in national security matters.

The meeting concluded with a decision to strictly implement all recommendations related to the repatriation process and border security.