PM Sharif, CM Afridi 'discuss' security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif and CM Sohail Afridi on Monday discussed security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during a meeting held at PM House, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting continued for an hour between Shehbaz Sharif and Sohail Afirdi.

According to sources, the meeting involved a detailed discussion on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister on provincial concerns regarding law and order. The officials also discussed the fulfilment of federal responsibilities and the latest updates on the 13th Finance Commission allocations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam attended the meeting, along with Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Advisor Rana Sana and Federal Minister Amir Muqam.

Security forces kill 13 Indian-backed “Fitna Al Khawarij” in KP: ISPR

Security forces have killed 13 militants affiliated with the Indian-backed Fitna Al Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the military media wing, on 13-14 January 2026, thirteen khawarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bannu District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, eight khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Kurram District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khawarij were effectively neutralised.