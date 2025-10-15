PM Sharif condemns use of Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday, expressed concern over the Afghan Taliban’s provocations at Pak-Afghan border posts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, expressed deep concern over the provocations by the Afghan Taliban and the miscreants of “Fitna-e-Khawarij.”

The premier praised the security forces for successfully thwarting the Afghan Taliban’s attack in the Kurram Sector, saying that the Pakistan Army gave a strong and effective response to the unprovoked aggression.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be defended at all costs, stressing that the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan is highly condemn-able.

Pakistan security forces effectively repelled cross-border attacks by Afghan Taliban and Khawarij.

Read more: Pakistan armed forces ‘foil’ cross-border attacks by Afghan Taliban, Khawarij: ISPR

According to Pakistan military’s public relations wing, the Afghan Taliban, Khawarij launched cowardly attacks at four locations in Spin Boldak during the early hours of October 15, but Pakistani forces effectively repelled all assaults.

The attacks were carried out from divided villages, showing complete disregard for civilian safety and local populations. The Afghan Taliban also destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side of the border, which the ISPR said reflects a mindset opposed to mutual trade and tribal cooperation.

In the retaliatory action, 15 to 20 Taliban fighters were killed, and several others were injured, the ISPR said and added that intelligence reports indicate Taliban and Khawarij terrorists are regrouping at various staging points along the border.