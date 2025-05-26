PM Sharif congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL 10 title

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated the Lahore Qalandars on winning the final contest of Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), sealing their third title in four seasons.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in Turkiye on the first leg of his four-nation visit, praised both Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for their outstanding performance in the final match of the 10th edition of the PSL.

“Lahore Qalandars achieved the target successfully after a thrilling contest. All teams participating in PSL 10 displayed excellent performances,” Shehbaz Sharif commented in a statement.

He also congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB administration on the successful organization of the PLS 10.

He also appreciated all the players, particularly the foreign players, whose participation ensured the success of the event.

Lahore Qalandars were crowned the champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 202, the Qalandars won the game on the second last ball of the final over, with six wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

This is the third time Shaheen Afridi has led Lahore Qalandars to triumph in the PSL final.

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Salman Mirza, and Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Tariq, and Finn Allen.