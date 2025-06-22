PM convenes key meeting of National Security Committee tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has convened an important meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow at 12 pm at the Prime Minister’s House, ARY News reported.

According to reports, sources, the NSC meeting will be attended by both civil and military leadership of Pakistan, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is expected to brief participants on his recent visit to the United States.

Senior cabinet members including the Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Finance Minister will also be in attendance.

The session will include consultations on the ongoing Iran-Israel-US tensions, with major decisions likely regarding Pakistan’s support for Iran and other key matters.

The internal security and border situation of the country will also be reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks, which followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Iran, while expressing heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed concerns that the US strikes had targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

These attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA Statute, he added.

While noting Iran’s right to self-defense as enshrined under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the prime minister stressed upon the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward.

He also called for urgent collective efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in this context.