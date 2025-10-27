PM Sharif departs for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 in Riyadh

RIYADH: At the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Saudi Arabia to participate in the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) being held in Riyadh from October 27 to 29, 2025.

According to official details, the Prime Minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with senior cabinet members and officials.

The high-profile event, themed “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth,” will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in the world economy. The conference will focus on innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and evolving geopolitical trends.

During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and human resource development.

Discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will interact with leaders of participating countries, heads of international organisations, and key investors to showcase Pakistan’s investment potential and its commitment to sustainable economic growth.

The visit aims to promote Pakistan’s vision of economic diplomacy, focusing on building strategic partnerships in technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure development under the spirit of the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model promoted by the FII platform.

The Foreign Office emphasized that the Prime Minister’s participation reflects Pakistan’s resolve to enhance international economic engagement and attract foreign investment to drive long-term prosperity.