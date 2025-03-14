PM directs strategy development for long-term investment, exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the development of a comprehensive scheme for long-term investment and exports in Pakistan.

The direction came during his meeting with a delegation of prominent Pakistani businessmen to discuss strategies for boosting investment and exports in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the prime minister assured prominent Pakistani businessmen of the government’s unwavering support in facilitating their efforts.

The business leaders commended the economic team’s initiatives, highlighting their role in stabilising the economy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of attracting sustainable investments for long-term economic growth and directed the development of a comprehensive scheme for long-term investment and exports in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced the establishment of a committee to oversee the Export Facilitation Scheme, which is expected to present its recommendations soon.

Read more: PM Shehbaz pledges to address business community concerns as top priority



Addressing the delegation of prominent Pakistani businessmen, PM Shehbaz stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure the country’s economic progress to boost investment and exports in Pakistan.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the challenges faced by the business community and assured them of full support.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) digitisation and reforms, which have significantly improved efficiency, including reducing container clearance times through faceless customs.

Additionally, the prime minister emphasised the importance of providing skilled labor to industries by ensuring youth training programs and integrating vocational training institutions under a unified system.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz emphasised the pivotal role of the business community and industrialists as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, repeating the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges they face as a top priority.

Speaking to the businessmen and industrialists in Islamabad, he highlighted the government’s active efforts to implement policies that foster a business-friendly and investor-friendly environment.