PM Shehbaz directs govt institutions to provide QR codes on all bills

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed all government institutions to provide QR codes on all bills to facilitate citizens.

He was addressing a review meeting in Islamabad today on the promotion of cashless economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the goals of the digital payments system must be achieved within the stipulated timeframe.

He appreciated the government’s economic team and the State Bank for promoting payments through the digital system RAAST for salaries, pensions and direct payments to vendors at the federal and provincial levels.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif praised the Ministry of Finance for making direct payments amounting to 1.6 trillion rupees by the federal and provincial governments from July 2025 to January 2026.

He also commended the team of Benazir Income Support Programme for providing relief funds to seventy-one percent of deserving people under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Relief Package.

The meeting was informed that the number of people benefiting from digital banking has surpassed one hundred and twenty seven million.

The meeting was further briefed on the steps taken by the Ministry of Finance, State Bank, BISP, Ministry of Information Technology, and other related institutions to promote digital payments in the country.

The participants were also given a briefing on the dashboard of the digital payments ecosystem.