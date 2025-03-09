PM Shehbaz directs to offer low-cost loans to women

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to include women entrepreneurs associated with cottage industries and small businesses in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, to review the ongoing reforms under the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The Prime Minister constituted a committee to formulate a comprehensive action plan for empowering women involved in small-scale businesses and directed it to submit its recommendations to him.

He directed the authorities concerned to empower educated and skilled women in rural and remote areas and facilitate women entrepreneurs in cottage industries on a priority basis.

Shehbaz Sharif directed for establishing facilitation centres to provide specialized training to women in cottage industries so they can improve their businesses.

He also directed the authorities concerned to offer low-cost loans to women under the Youth Loan Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking steps on a priority basis to empower women, who constitute almost half of the country’s population.

He said the government will provide all necessary resources and training to women to enable them get employment and run their businesses.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on steps taken for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises under SMEDA.