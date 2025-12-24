PM Sharif distributes laptops in AJK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will surely gain freedom from India and become part of Pakistan.

He was addressing laptop distribution ceremony at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, on Wednesday.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Prime Minister emphasized that the Kashmiri people are rendering immense sacrifices for their cause.

He reiterated his strong commitment to not only making Pakistan a great nation through collective efforts and unity, but also to securing the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a lesson to India in May this year that it will never forget.

Shehbaz Sharif said under Pakistan Endowment Fund, the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other regions will be provided with scholarships for education both at home and abroad. He expressed the commitment to empower the youth.

He said the laptops are provided to the students purely on merit. He mentioned that these are not machines but a vision which enabled the youth to continue their education and earn livelihoods during the period of Covid.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said four state of the art Daanish schools will be established in Azad Kashmir. He also announced the establishment of Daanish University in AJK.