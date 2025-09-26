PM Shehbaz to meet Trump in Washington for key talks

WASHINGTON D.C.: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Washington D.C. on an official visit to hold a series of high-level engagements, including a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, ARY News reported.

Upon landing at Andrews Air Base, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Field Marshal Asim Munir, received a red-carpet welcome by senior officials of the U.S. Air Force.

A crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place shortly at the Oval Office.

According to diplomatic sources, the two leaders will review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for strengthening Pakistan-U.S. cooperation in key areas.

Earlier, a Trump administration official told Reuters that U.S President Donald Trump was expected to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House on Thursday, with the meeting coming weeks after the two countries agreed to a trade deal.

U.S.-Pakistan ties have warmed in recent months under Trump after Washington had for years viewed Pakistan’s rival India as a counter to China’s influence in Asia.

Washington’s relations with New Delhi have been tested under the Republican leader over issues such as visa hurdles for Indians, high tariff rates, opens new tab imposed by Trump on goods from India and Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered an India-Pakistan ceasefire in May after the South Asian neighbors engaged in their latest hostilities.

The United States and Pakistan announced a trade deal on July 31 with a 19% tariff rate imposed by Washington. Trump has yet to reach a trade deal with India.

Officials and analysts have noted that after tensions with Washington, New Delhi is recalibrating relations with China as a hedge.

Trump welcomed Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir earlier this year, the first time a U.S. president hosted the head of Pakistan’s army – widely regarded as the most powerful figure in the country – at the White House, unaccompanied by senior Pakistani civilian officials.

“We’re working through a number of issues when it comes to counter-terrorism, when it comes to economic and trade ties,” a senior State Department official told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday when asked about Pakistan.

“And so the president remains focused on advancing U.S. interests in the region, that includes through engaging with Pakistan and their government leaders,” the official said.

