Erdogan supports Pakistan’s calm, restrained policy amid tensions with India

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and supported the calm and restrained policy pursued by Pakistan after India’s misadventure that led to the martyrdom of at least 31 innocent citizens

“The call addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that took place on the night of May 6, and recent developments. President Erdoğan offered his condolences for the Pakistanis martyred in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Turkiye Communications Directorate said in a statement.

President Erdogan said that Pakistan’s demand for an unbiased, open, and reliable international probe into the Jammu and Kashmir terror incident is acceptable and that Türkiye supports the calm and restrained approach that Pakistan is taking in this process.

President Erdogan said that diplomatic contacts would continue on the matter and that Turkey is prepared to do all in its power to keep the situation from rising.

Click here for latest developments on Pakistan-India escalation

During the conversation, the prime minister condemned India’s cowardly attack and expressed concern over the threat it poses to peace in South Asia.

He said the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, in the attack is regrettable

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full might. He also mentioned that India has not responded to Pakistan’s offer for an impartial investigation into the recent incident.

It is worth mentioning here that India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that 31 Pakistan civilians were martyred and scores were injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.