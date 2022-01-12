Shehbaz, Fazl meet today to consult over opposition strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet on Wednesday (today) to discuss the opposition’s strategy against the government.

“They are likely to consult over no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the important meeting,” sources said.

The two opposition parties leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also discuss the future strategy of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in its movement against the government.

They are expected to consult over making the proposed long march of the PDM a success, sources said.

Moreover, a strategy will also be discussed to foil the money bill of the government tabled in the Parliament.

According to sources, major opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party have in principle agreed to make joint efforts for an in-house change in the Parliament.

The PPP wants support of the PML-N and other opposition parties for its move to unseat Punjab CM and then go ahead for kill to the centre.

The opposition have vehemently opposed the the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021, introduced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the National Assembly on Dec 30.

The finance bill proposes amendments in income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty to impose Rs375 billion taxation measures and withdraws the Rs343 billion sales tax exemption.

