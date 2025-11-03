PM Shehbaz hails PKLI for 1,000 successful liver transplants

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed gratitude after the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) achieved the milestone of 1,000 successful liver transplants.

The premier said, “With the blessings of Allah Almighty, the sapling planted in 2017 has now grown into a towering tree, benefiting 4 million patients so far.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif recalled that past conspiracies had sought to undermine PKLI, leading to the abolition of its Board of Governors and rendering the institution non-functional. After taking office as Prime Minister in 2022, Shehbaz Sharif initiated efforts to revive PKLI and restore its full operational capacity.

The Prime Minister praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her relentless efforts in reviving the institution to serve humanity. He noted that PKLI provides free treatment to 80% of its patients, enabling underprivileged people to access world-class medical care.

Shehbaz Sharif also commended the PKLI team, particularly Dr. Saeed Akhtar, for their dedication and hard work in making the institute’s operations successful and saving countless lives.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the fourth phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to investing in education, technology, and skill development for the country’s youth.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, senior government officials, students, and alumni of previous laptop schemes.

A contingent of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police presented a guard of honour to recipients of the Youth Laptop Scheme on the prime minister’s directives. Special documentaries showcasing the success stories of the 2023 and 2024 alumni were also screened.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Today marks a historic day in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment.”

He noted that the scheme continues the vision he launched in 2010 as Chief Minister of Punjab to promote education, fine arts, culture, sports, and information technology. Despite natural disasters such as floods, he emphasized, “not a single penny was cut from the youth development funds because education and empowerment are our top priorities.”