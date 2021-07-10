Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz’s pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the sugar scandal case until August 02, ARY NEWS reported.

During the proceedings of the case, the investigation officer said that they have issued notices to both the suspects and will present the record of the investigation process after its completion.

The lawyer representing Shehbaz Sharif sought to adjourn the proceedings citing holidays in the Punjab courts.

When the court directed him to submit a reply in the case, the PML-N president said that he had clearly stated during the FIA probe that his family-owned sugar mills have suffered losses. “Even after suffering losses, we are blamed for committing money laundering,” he lamented.

The court directed the FIA to investigate Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as per law. “The suspects should not be harassed on hearing,” the court further remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that a session court approved pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before their FIA appearance in a sugar scam case in June this year.

The court ordered against the arrest of Hamza Shehbaz and Shehbaz Sharif before July 10 and directed them to submit two surety bonds with each amounting to Rs1 million.