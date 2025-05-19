PM Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Monday on a one-day visit, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui received the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Karachi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Pakistan Navy dockyard.

The Prime Minister will meet the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy.

PM will address and pay tribute to the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy who protected Pakistan’s maritime borders and maritime waters during the “Marka e Haq”.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif urges neutral probe into Pahalgam incident

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif stated that India had failed to share any evidence and falsely tried to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stated that despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured, as the PM Office Media Wing mentioned in a press release.

He reiterated that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr. Irfan Neziroglu.