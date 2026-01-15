PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Pakistan Assan Khidmat Markaz

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan Assan Khidmat Markaz in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to facilitate the people residing in the Federal Capital.

Addressing the ceremony, he expressed gratitude to the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev for providing support in the establishment of this Markaz.

The premier recalled his visit to Baku and said that he was greatly impressed with the services which were offered by Azeri government to its people.

He said institutions including NADRA, Foreign Office, Police and others will work in this center and provide services to the general public.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the scope of Pakistan Assan Khidmat Markaz will be expanded in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan also.

Earlier, he was given a detailed briefing regarding the working of the center.

Last year in September, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced the establishment of an Asan Khidmat Markaz in collaboration with Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI), marking what he described as “a new milestone in Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship.”

The announcement came during a meeting between the Prime Minister and SAPSSI Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled his recent visit to Baku, where he toured Azerbaijan’s successful Asan Khidmat Markaz.

Inspired by that model, he directed Pakistani authorities to replicate the initiative in Islamabad with Azerbaijani cooperation.