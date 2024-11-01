PM Sharif invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has invited Qatari businessmen to invest in the key sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

He extended the invitation during a meeting with a delegation of the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA), which called on him in Doha.

Shehbaz Sharif discussed deepening economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

He highlighted the numerous opportunities in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and finance, presenting Pakistan as an attractive investment destination.

Each of these delegates expressed interest in Pakistan’s economic landscape and particularly in upcoming projects in energy, technology and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, both sides explored potential collaborations that could drive job creation, innovation and sustainable development in both countries.

Read more: Pakistan, Qatar discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Members of the Qatar Businessmen Association responded positively to the Prime Minister’s invitation, indicating their interest in expanding their investments into Pakistan’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

The importance of bilateral cooperation to bolster economic stability and growth within the region was underscored in the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Aurangzeb and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.