PM Shehbaz Sharif issues special fund for journalists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a special fund for journalists, along with issuing health cards for media workers and artists, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a ceremony was held in Islamabad regarding the distribution of health cards for journalists, media workers, and artists, during which the Prime Minister announced to issue the health cards and the establishment of a special fund for journalists.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif stated that under the special fund, a total of Rs 4 million is being allotted to the journalists who passed away during their duty. Further additions will also be made to this fund.

Shahbaz Sharif said that working journalists face challenges in fulfilling their duties’ responsibilities, termed this special fund a revolutionary step in the field of journalism.

While announcing the implementation of health cards, he said, “May Allah keep everyone healthy, but illness is also a part of our lives. Today is an important day due to the implementation of health cards. Congratulations to everyone on this initiative.”

PM Shahbaz Sharif mentioned that “On April 11 last year, when I took over the responsibility of the prime minister, I did not complain to anyone despite criticism or stories written by journalists.”

He added that, “Criticism helps a lot if it is based on facts and such criticism is more authentic than a special branch report.”