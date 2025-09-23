PM Sharif lands in New York to attend UNGA session

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in New York to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, PM Shehbaz Sharif will highlight Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the question of Palestine, as well as present Pakistan’s perspective on key global issues.

The PM will, draw the attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza, and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

He will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with U.S President Donald Trump to exchange views on issues relating to regional and international peace and security.

Shehbaz Sharif will attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative and a Special High-Level Event on Climate Action.

In addition, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and senior UN officials to discuss matters of mutual interest.