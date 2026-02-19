PM Sharif lands in US to attend inaugural session of Gaza Board of Peace

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Washington on a three day official visit to attend the inaugural session of the Gaza Board of Peace at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying the premier.

As per details, the premier will also engage with senior US leadership and his counterparts attending the meeting. The occasion will provide an opportunity for discussions on bilateral matters and global issues of mutual concern.

The summit will take place at the newly designated Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, with the agenda centered on advancing the next phase of a Gaza cease-fire and launching a coordinated global fundraising drive to rebuild critical infrastructure and civilian services.

Officials said leaders and senior representatives from more than 20 countries are participating, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Pakistan, Turkey, Hungary, Morocco, Kosovo and Albania. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently obtained board membership, will not attend the meeting.

The summit follows a rare joint statement by the foreign ministers of eight Muslim-majority countries — Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt — condemning new Israeli settlement plans in the West Bank. The ministers called the moves a violation of international law and warned they undermine prospects for a durable peace in Gaza.

Media reports have described Israel’s participation in the Gaza Peace Board as contentious, noting that Israel is a party to the conflict and would have a role in overseeing compliance with a cease-fire it is itself implementing.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the “complete and immediate” disarmament of Hamas is essential to any lasting settlement. He said the Board of Peace could become “the most effective international institution in history,” adding that chairing it would be an honor.

According to officials briefed on the initiative, the board will oversee postwar stabilization and recovery in Gaza, including Hamas’ disarmament under the second phase of a 20-point peace framework outlined by Trump. The body is also expected to consider deploying an international security force to enforce a cease-fire, with Pakistan widely viewed as a potential contributor given its experience in multinational peace operations.

Permanent membership on the board requires a reported $1 billion fee, officials said.