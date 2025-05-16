PM Shehbaz hails armed forces, national unity at Youm-i-Tashakkur ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during Youm-i-Tashakkur ceremony in the federal capital, praised the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces and paid tribute to the martyrs and their families, ARY News reported.

PM in his address, saluted the parents of the soldiers who gave their lives for the country and also acknowledged the role of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all three armed forces’ heads.

Speaking about the latest events, the PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan had faced serious attacks on 10 May 2025. He said the nation stood united and prayed for a strong response from the military.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, MiGs, and drones. This, he said, sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is always ready to defend itself.

Read More: Youm-i-Tashakkur being observed across Pakistan

He mentioned that after India launched missiles into Pakistani territory, a quick decision was made to respond.

With the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir, Pakistan gave a strong and unforgettable answer, targeting Indian locations like Pathankot and Udhampur with its “Fatah Series” missiles.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s military technology shocked the world, and the success boosted global trust in the country.

He thanked friendly nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, China, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, the US, and the UK for their support. He also praised former US President Donald Trump for playing a helpful role in reducing tensions.

The Prime Minister rejected all Indian claims about Pakistan’s link to the Pulwama attack. He said the accusations were false and had no proof. He reminded the world that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism, losing 90,000 lives in this fight.

Shehbaz Sharif ended his speech by calling for lasting peace in the region. He said the solution to all conflicts lies in dialogue.

He stressed that if the world truly wants peace, the Kashmir issue must be resolved through talks. He also praised the leadership of the armed forces and said the whole nation stands firmly with them.