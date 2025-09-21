PM Sharif lauds overseas Pakistanis’ role in stabilising economy

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended congratulations to the nation on the “great victory of May 10,” describing it as a defining moment that taught the enemy a lesson they would never forget.

Addressing the Overseas Convention in London, PM Sharif recalled that when accusations were made against Pakistan, he categorically stated in Kakul that the country had no connection whatsoever with the Pulwama incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He even suggested the formation of an international committee to investigate, but the neighboring country gave no response.

Shehbaz Sharif said that on May 6, the enemy launched attacks in which innocent Pakistanis were martyred, mosques were destroyed, and civilian assets targeted. Pakistan was then compelled to respond in self-defense.

“In one swift strike, Pakistan downed six enemy aircraft,” he noted, adding that the enemy quickly realized that any escalation would carry far-reaching consequences.

He said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir informed him of India’s renewed aggression and sought permission to respond. “I gave the go-ahead, and our armed forces taught the enemy a lifelong lesson,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that when asked by the leader of an Arab country about the key factors behind the victory, he replied: “First, the bravery and courage of the Pakistan armed forces and their faith in Allah.

Read more: Saudi Arabia will stand with Pakistan in case of Indian aggression: Asif

Second, the unity of the nation. And third, the decisive leadership of the military, which never looked back once the decision was made.”

Shehbaz Sharif praised the armed forces’ exceptional performance in the field, saying Pakistan’s “falcons” effectively countered the enemy.

He highlighted that the entire nation, from Karachi to Peshawar, stood united in prayer and resilience.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to overseas Pakistanis, calling them an invaluable asset.

“Even if weighed in gold and jewels, their worth cannot be matched,” he said. He saluted them for being the political and economic voice of Pakistan and noted that they had sent $38.5 billion in remittances to support the country.