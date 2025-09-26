PM Sharif, President Trump discuss bilateral, regional matters

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday met US President Donald Trump at White House.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, discussions covered matters of mutual interest as well as global and regional developments. Prime Minister Shehbaz hailed President Trump as a “champion of peace,” praising his bold and decisive leadership.

He noted that President Trump’s efforts had played a crucial role in achieving a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, while also commending his initiatives to end the war in Gaza and his plan to convene key Muslim leaders in New York later this week.

The meeting primarily focused on peace in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Trump to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s Office described the meeting as “friendly and cordial.” US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also joined the meeting.

Trump’s media talk

Ahead of the meeting, President Trump praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for the way they are leading Pakistan.

While speaking to reporters at his office at a ceremony, he mentioned that he was about to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Donald Trump said in fact, we have a great leader coming.

He said we have PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif coming and the Field Marshal. Donald Trump remarked that the Field Marshal is a very great guy and so is the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, who is visiting US primarily to attend the 80th UN General Assembly session traveled to Washington for this high-profile meeting and is scheduled to return to New York to address the UN General Assembly today

As the Prime Minister, accompanied by a Pakistani delegation, arrived in Washington, DC for the meeting, he was warmly welcomed at Andrews Air Base with a red-carpet reception by a senior US Air Force official.

His motorcade departed the airbase under stringent US security measures.