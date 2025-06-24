PM Sharif meets Qatari envoy, expresses solidarity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed solidarity with Qatari envoy over the Iranian missile attack on US bases in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the ambassador of Qatar this morning.

In his post on X PM Shehbaz Sharif said: “Met the Ambassador of Qatar this morning to express our solidarity with His Highness the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar following last night’s attacks.”

We pray for the safety and security of our Qatari brothers and sisters, and the entire region he said and added that Pakistan has always advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

Iran conducted retaliatory strikes on the US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar to avenge US attacks on its nuclear sites.

Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, where approximately 8,000 US citizens reside, per State Department figures.

The US maintains around 40,000 troops across the Middle East. Subsequent to the US Embassy’s alert, various organizations in Qatar, including multiple universities, advised students to return home.