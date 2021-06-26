Shehbaz moots new formula for expats’ representation in Parliament

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif mooted Saturday a new formula for overseas Pakistanis’ representation in Parliament.

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif proposed that special seats be reserved for the overseas Pakistanis in both houses of Parliament i.e. the National Assembly and Senate. Under this formula, the expats will be able to have their issues raised in Parliament through their representatives, he added.

Also Read: NA PASSES ELECTION ACT AMENDMENT BILL, GRANTS VOTING RIGHT TO OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS

“Five to seven seats be reserved for the overseas Pakistanis in the National Assembly while two in the Senate,” the PML-N leader suggested, adding that the necessary legislation in this regard could be carried out with a consensus of all political parties.

“In this way, the expats can have representation in Parliament,” Shehbaz Sharif continued. They should come to Pakistan at the time of election to cast their ballot, he said.

He pointed out that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir assembly already has reserved seats for the expats.

Calling the 8 million Pakistanis dwelling abroad “our asset and pride of Pakistan”, Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged their contribution to Pakistan’s progress. We value the expats’ devotion to the country, he added.

The PML-N president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly called for a swift, just and transparent solution to the issues facing the overseas community. Clearing the overseas Pakistanis’ properties of encroachments is the foremost priority, he added.