PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif 'discuss' Pak-Afghan skirmishes

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Jati Umra and held a detailed meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss border skirmishes with Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting sources.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed in detail the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions and the overall security situation.

The meeting also covered the country’s political and economic landscape, while consultations were held on party affairs and key government policies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on recent government measures, sources added, while Nawaz Sharif provided guidance on national matters.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to national stability and continued efforts for public relief, sources confirmed.

In response to unprovoked aggression from across the Afghan border, the Pakistan Army has successfully taken control of 19 Afghan posts, security sources confirmed on Saturday.

According to reports, Pakistani forces launched a decisive and powerful counter-offensive after Afghan troops carried out provocative attacks along the frontier, inflicting heavy damage and forcing Afghan units to retreat.

Security officials revealed that Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes were highly precise and effective, compelling Afghanistan to request a halt in hostilities, a proposal that Pakistan firmly rejected.

Visual footage from the Leuband area of Qila Abdullah sector shows an Afghan post being destroyed by targeted artillery fire, with the position completely obliterated in the ensuing bombardment.

Since last night, Pakistani forces have been successfully targeting Afghan positions with heavy weaponry and exceptional precision, neutralizing multiple strongholds used for cross-border attacks.