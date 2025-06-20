PM orders expansion of PNSC fleet

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to prepare a business plan for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and present it within two weeks, which should include a strategy to save the annual $4 billion burden on the national exchequer.

Chairing a high level meeting regarding matters related to PNSC here, the prime minister directed to acquire ships on lease to expand the PNSC fleet.

“Due to a reduced number of ships in the PNSC fleet, the country has to spend approximately $4 billion annually from the national exchequer on maritime trade,” he said.

During a briefing on PNSC’s performance, the prime minister was informed that the corporation currently possesses 10 ships of various types, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of 724,643 tons.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and senior officials of PNSC.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its pivotal role in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz boarded the Type-054A Class Destroyer PNS TAIMUR, where he was briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet on the Pakistan Navy’s strategic orientation, operational undertakings, and noteworthy contributions during the ongoing operation.