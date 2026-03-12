Mideast tensions: PM Sharif embarks on brief visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a brief official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the visit, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in which the two leaders will discuss the ongoing tensions in the region, the regional security situation and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

This visit highlights Pakistan’s positive role at the diplomatic front and Pakistan will continue to play this role.

Mideast situation is escalating after US-Israel attack on Iran after which Tehran started targeting US bases in Gulf countries.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia intercepted two drones headed towards the Shaybah oil field, as Iran targets the facility again in its campaign to disrupt global energy markets.

“Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed,” a spokesperson for the country’s defence ministry posted on X.

It came after Saudi Arabia confirmed on Wednesday that it had prevented several drone attacks against the facility, which is crucial to the country’s oil production.

Oil prices have surged since the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran at the end of last month, killing its supreme leader and plunging the Middle East into conflict.

Retaliatory Iranian missile strikes and drone attacks have brought shipping through the Strait of Hormuz almost to a halt, through which a fifth of global crude passes.