PM Sharif pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited and paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), after arriving in Madina during his four-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The doors of Riaz-ul-Jannah were exclusively opened for the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with his delegation, offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabawi and prayed for Muslim world unity and the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Earlier on his arrival, the Prime Minister was received at the airport by Governor of Madina Prince Salman bin Sultan al-Saud.

Read more: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm bolstering defense, security cooperation

On Thursday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering their bilateral partnership with a focus on enhancing defense and security cooperation, recognising the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

According to a state-run news agency, the pledge came during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting, held during PM Shehbaz’s four-day visit to the Kingdom, was also attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

PM Shehbaz and Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as economy, trade, investment, energy, and defense.