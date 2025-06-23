PM Sharif chairs NSC meeting to discuss security matters, Iran-Israel tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing an important meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday to discuss security related issues and Iran-Israel tensions, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The session is being attended by key members of the country’s political and military leadership, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, Field Marshal Asif Munir, Navy, and Air Force, as well as federal ministers.

According to sources, the committee is expected to assess the emerging regional situation in the aftermath of the Iran-Israel conflict, with a focus on its potential implications for Pakistan’s national security and diplomatic stance.

Read more: Pakistan condemns strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at UNSC

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), terming the actions unlawful and provocative.

Speaking at an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed regret that international calls for de-escalation and dialogue have gone unheeded.

“Pakistan’s stance from the beginning has been grounded in international law and the UN Charter,” the ambassador said, reiterating Islamabad’s firm opposition to Israeli aggression and expressing unequivocal support for Iran’s legitimate right to self-defence as recognized under the UN framework.