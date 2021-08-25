Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N central leaders to arrive in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other central leaders will arrive in Karachi on Friday evening, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif along with PML-N central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Atta Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb will land in Karachi at 6:00 pm today, sources told ARY News.

The PML-N president will visit the residence of former president Mamnoon Hussain late on Saturday to offer condolences. Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the family to condole the death of Mumtaz Bhutto.

Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to meet Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara at his residence.

Sources said that Sharif will attend the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday evening. He will also hold a meeting with the business community on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Quetta on August 30 after concluding his tour to Karachi, sources added.

Earlier, it emerged that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had decided not to participate in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) upcoming Karachi rally scheduled on August 29.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would lead the party in the upcoming public gathering of PDM as preparations regarding his visit to Karachi were finalized by the political party.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on August 11 had announced PDM will hold a public gathering in Karachi on August 29.

Maulana Fazl further had said a meeting of the joint opposition alliance will be held in Karachi on August 28.