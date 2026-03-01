PM Shehbaz Sharif 'postpones' Russia visit amid regional tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly postponed his planned visit to Russia in view of the rapidly evolving and exceptional situation in the Middle East and the wider region.

According to sources at the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif was due to depart for a two-day official visit to Moscow on Monday (2 March). However, given the prevailing tensions and security challenges, the trip has been deferred for the time being.

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا دورہ روس منسوخ#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/YeUafYHGuy — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 1, 2026

In light of the sensitive situation, the Prime Minister has convened a high-level emergency meeting this afternoon, where key decisions are expected regarding national security and regional policy.

Pakistan has informed Moscow that the visit cannot proceed under the current circumstances. Sources added that the high-level meeting will also consider whether Pakistan will participate in the final rites of Ali Khamenei.