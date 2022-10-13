PM Shehbaz Sharif, President of Kazakhstan discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the 6th CICA Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, ARY News reported citing Radio Pakistan.

The two premiers discussed matters about the promotion of bilateral cooperation and mutual interest. The PM would represent Pakistan at the 6th CICA summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PM arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the 6th CICA summit. On arrival, he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by cabinet members and other high-ranking officials.

Earlier, in his tweets, the Prime Minister said this forum is capable of shaping a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the world faces the prospect of a recession fuelled by an increase in energy and food prices. Hence, he said there is a greater need to promote engagement and understanding to form win-win partnerships.

He said climate-induced disasters call for synergized efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.

The Prime Minister in his address to the CICA will highlight the significance of this unique forum for the promotion of dialogue, harmony and cooperation amongst Asian countries to cope with common challenges.

The Prime Minister will also present Pakistan’s point of view on different regional and international issues.

