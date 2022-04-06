Shehbaz Sharif rejects ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed name for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed’s name for the post of caretaker prime minister, ARY News reported.

The opposition leader, in a letter written to President Arif Alvi, maintained that the process of naming interim PM or government is unconstitutional as NA speaker’s ruling on no-confidence motion is already challenged in SC and every step of President or PM will be subject to the apex court ruling.

President Arif Alvi had written to both PM and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking their nominees for the post of interim PM.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF DENIES RECEIVING ANY LETTER REGARDING CARETAKER PM

According to a letter, the caretaker PM shall be appointed by President in consultation with the incumbent PM and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224(1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif earlier claimed that he had not received “any letter” from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, the PML-N president said that whenever he does get the letter, he would first consult with his legal team and opposition parties, and then send names for the interim prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday named former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as his interim prime minister nominee.

