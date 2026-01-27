PM Shehbaz Sharif 'seeks' plan for maximum IMF relief during ongoing loan programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the government to secure the maximum possible relief from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Ahead of upcoming discussions with the IMF, the Government of Pakistan has decided to redefine its priorities. The premier asserted that additional burdens cannot be placed on the public or industries and instructed preparations to persuade the IMF to grant relief.

Sources revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought proposals within two weeks to obtain relief from the IMF.

He directed that concrete suggestions and a detailed plan be presented to secure relief, particularly aimed at easing challenges faced by industries.

The premier stressed the need for a robust strategy in future negotiations to support industrial revival, noting that neither the public nor businesses can bear further difficult decisions. He instructed all possible measures to ensure relief, including identifying avenues to accelerate economic growth through IMF discussions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held talks with the IMF Managing Director regarding relief measures. The IMF MD assured full cooperation under the ongoing loan programme, according to sources.

In parallel, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been directed to enhance tax collection for the current fiscal year through various means. Officials from the Ministry of Finance have been assigned a special task to ensure adherence to IMF targets.

Sources stated that the IMF will be briefed on the government’s economic priorities, with a focus on promoting investment and providing relief to salaried citizens. Shehbaz Sharif instructed efforts to reduce super taxes and power tariffs for industries and large companies wherever possible.

He also highlighted measures to secure concessions in taxes and obtain relief under the IMF loan programme.

Guidelines were issued to formulate a plan under the IMF programme and economic discipline to achieve 5–6% growth over the next two years, with comprehensive steps to secure relief.