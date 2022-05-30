PM summons meeting to discuss impact of hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a high level meeting to discuss the situation after hike in petroleum prices, ARY News reported on Monday.

Officials of the finance, energy and planning ministries will attend the meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government has increased petroleum prices by Rs30 per litre on May 26. The price for per litre petrol has been enhanced from Rs150 to Rs179.86. The price of per litre diesel has been increased to Rs174.15, while lite diesel will be sold at Rs148.31.

The hike in petroleum prices was important to get the $ 900 million instalment of loan from the International Monetary Fund.

In week-long negotiations between the IMF and the Pakistani delegation, IMF had linked the loan with the increase in petroleum prices.

Former finance minister Shoukat Tareen after hike in fuel prices said that the government should have increased petroleum price in phases rather than Rs30 in a go.

Tareen criticized the incumbent government’s decision to increase fuel prices and said that it would bring a storm of inflation. The government should have increased prices gradually, he added.

He said that the government is stripping the people of the relief the PTI government provided them.

