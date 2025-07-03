PM Shehbaz to attend ECO summit in Baku

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the two-day 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday (today).

The theme of the Summit is “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

During the Summit, Shehbaz Sharif will lead the Pakistani delegation and share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025 and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Read more: Pakistan imposes climate support levy on petroleum products

Pakistan has consistently raised its voice on the global climate crisis, highlighting its position as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, despite contributing less than one percent to global carbon emissions.

Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and the accelerated melting of glaciers have exposed the country to recurring natural disasters, threatening food security, public health, and the national economy.

The devastating floods of 2022 served as a grim reminder of Pakistan’s climate vulnerability. The disaster affected more than 33 million people, claimed over 1,700 lives, and displaced more than eight million.

The flooding caused widespread destruction of infrastructure and crops, inflicting an estimated $14.8 billion in damage and $15.2 billion in economic losses.